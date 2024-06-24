Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in NRG Energy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 357,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $80.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

