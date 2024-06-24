Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 12,887 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $28,807,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Stock Up 1.2 %

GKOS stock opened at $113.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 1.09. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $42,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $42,835.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,475 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,713. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

