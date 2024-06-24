Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,394 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

