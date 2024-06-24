Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 88,972 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,972 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IRT. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $18.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -603.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,132.62%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

