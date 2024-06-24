Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Pool by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $337.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $308.45 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

