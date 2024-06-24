Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Up 5.8%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. 444,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,809,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,339.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $392,913. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,805 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,960,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 112,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 89,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,530,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

