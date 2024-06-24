Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $5.96

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $6.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 1,216,339 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

