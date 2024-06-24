Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading 9.4% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 3,206,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 36,943,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $600.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.46.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 37,164 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

