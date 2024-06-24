Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,592,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.33. The company had a trading volume of 519,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,068. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.14. The stock has a market cap of $177.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

