Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,083. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.33 and a 200-day moving average of $174.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.