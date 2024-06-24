The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,493 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $157,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

In other news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at $249,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bancorp news, Director Hersh Kozlov bought 1,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,706 shares of company stock worth $54,962. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,854. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.42. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

