The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Position Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 29,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,813 shares of company stock valued at $808,203. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $121.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.79 and a 12 month high of $127.57.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

