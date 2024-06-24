The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 253.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,102,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,742,000 after purchasing an additional 576,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,302,000 after acquiring an additional 557,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,978,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,381 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,774,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,348,000 after acquiring an additional 953,047 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,842,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GT opened at $11.28 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

