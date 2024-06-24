The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 105,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 860,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,074,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,620,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $29.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

