The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,083,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

