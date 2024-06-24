The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $168.26 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.97. The stock has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.