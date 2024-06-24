The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $81.86 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average is $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

