The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $55,429,000 after buying an additional 68,217 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 675.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $2,923,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

TJX traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $111.38. The company had a trading volume of 342,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.