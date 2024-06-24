The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.63. 1,759,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,404,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a PE ratio of 111.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

