THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 992 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in THOR Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

NYSE:THO opened at $90.89 on Monday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

