Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Down to $2.96

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $2.83. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 55,272 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thoughtworks in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $875.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $248.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.77 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 561,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 250,785 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after buying an additional 564,141 shares during the period. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

