Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 74,731 shares.The stock last traded at $29.89 and had previously closed at $28.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

