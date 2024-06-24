Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 7,901 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 224% compared to the average volume of 2,438 call options.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BBIO stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.93. 8,608,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,758. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $44.32.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBIO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 64.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,680 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.