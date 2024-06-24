Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 34,596 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the average daily volume of 26,329 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,472,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Boston Partners increased its position in AGNC Investment by 522.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,714 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 319.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 246,896 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 20.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

