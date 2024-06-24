Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) versus Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Head-To-Head Review

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $8.72 billion 1.27 $2.42 billion $7.42 11.39

Analyst Recommendations

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Triangle Petroleum and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 0 7 6 0 2.46

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $106.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.31%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy 16.42% 4.87% 3.59%

Risk and Volatility

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. As of December 31, 2023, the company owns a portfolio of onshore U.S. unconventional natural gas assets, including interests in approximately 5,000 natural gas wells. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

