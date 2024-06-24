TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,325 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.46% of TriNet Group worth $27,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TNET opened at $103.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

