True North Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,917 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.52. The stock had a trading volume of 122,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,847. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.99.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

