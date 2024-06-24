True North Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,126 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after buying an additional 1,920,723 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,686,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after buying an additional 1,785,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,675,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.44. 3,497,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,942,283. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

