True North Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

True North Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $355.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,149. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

