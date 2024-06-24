True North Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

True North Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

