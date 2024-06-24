True North Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

True North Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 52,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $207,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $149.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average is $154.33. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $358.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

