True North Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

True North Advisors LLC raised its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,706,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 334,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Up 1.6 %

LCID stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.53. 5,303,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,178,717. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

