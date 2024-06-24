True North Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 12.0% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SBA Communications by 80.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.17.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.87. The company had a trading volume of 187,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.39. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

