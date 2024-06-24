True North Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

True North Advisors LLC lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.48. 231,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

