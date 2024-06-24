True North Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 269,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 263,539 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,016,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,591,275. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

