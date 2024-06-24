True North Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. True North Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of OFS Credit as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in OFS Credit by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 881,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 401,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Credit Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCCI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,337. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is presently 234.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $30,328.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,312 shares of company stock worth $198,770. Corporate insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

