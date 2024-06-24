True North Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

True North Advisors LLC cut its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Up 1.6 %

CVNA stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.76. 1,309,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560,745. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 3.29. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $129.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $347,679.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,654,268.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $347,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,654,268.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $777,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,458 shares in the company, valued at $71,354,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,641,829 shares of company stock worth $174,093,283. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.