True North Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

True North Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.49. 2,561,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,979. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

