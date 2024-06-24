True North Advisors LLC Sells 594 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

True North Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $348,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after acquiring an additional 51,692 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,543,000 after acquiring an additional 534,540 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.61. The stock had a trading volume of 532,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,224. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

