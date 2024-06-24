True North Advisors LLC Sells 926 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

True North Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after buying an additional 302,701 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,903,000. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,378,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.27. 297,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,543. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day moving average is $176.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

