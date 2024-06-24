True North Advisors LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,188 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 310,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARLP traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $24.15. 27,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,934. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARLP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

