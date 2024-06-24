True North Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

True North Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $110.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,687. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

