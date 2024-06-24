Truist Financial Cuts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $85.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. Sysco has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sysco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

