Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,312,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 5,799,297 shares.The stock last traded at $30.67 and had previously closed at $27.66.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 24.8 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
