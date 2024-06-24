UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 0.3% After Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.93. 1,858,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,843,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Macquarie downgraded UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,718 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in UiPath by 3,273.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,543,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

