Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $6.69. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Under Armour shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 528,880 shares trading hands.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

