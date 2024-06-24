Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Down to $6.99

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $6.81. Under Armour shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 1,191,040 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Under Armour Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 120.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 28.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $3,394,000. Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.7% in the first quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 40.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 562,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 162,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

