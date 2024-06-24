Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $7.48. Valneva shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 3,236 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Valneva Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

