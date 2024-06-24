Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,781,000 after buying an additional 873,269 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after buying an additional 729,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after buying an additional 367,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after buying an additional 362,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

