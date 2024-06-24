Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Raised by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.86. 1,066,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

